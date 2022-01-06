Uncharted: Tom Holland Says It Was "Stressful" Finding a Director

Uncharted has been in development in varying forms since 2008, so it's kind of amazing that the movie is finally coming out next month. There have been so many different versions of this movie that they initially cast Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake, and they decided not to go with him because he's aged out of the role. It's been a long road and one that star Tom Holland is very aware of. From the sounds of the new interview with Total Film, Holland was quite involved with the process of finding a director for this version of the movie that will eventually be in theaters next month.

"Some of [the directors] came in, and had ideas that we didn't like, that just didn't fit the characters, and we had to move on to other people. We took inspiration from everyone. There were very different variations of Drake, and very different variations of Sully. Some people preferred to make the game, some people wanted to make it completely different to the game. It was an interesting process – one that I wouldn't like to be in again. It's quite stressful looking for a director."

Sony eventually went with director Ruben Fleischer whom they have worked with on multiple films at this point, and almost all of Fleischer's films have done very well at the box office. The piece notes that he was first linked to Uncharted in January 2020 with principal photography starting in March, which is not a lot of time to do pre-production, but it sounds like he was very much in the zone.

"I was firing on all cylinders from a production standpoint," he says, speaking to Total Film while in the final stages of postproduction on the movie. "I was just really in the rhythm of making movies."

Uncharted would go on to get kicked again by the pandemic and having its production shut down just as they were starting, which is just kind of sad and funny at the end of the day. They did finally wrap, and the movie is still set to be released next month at the time of writing. However, COVID is currently out of control, so who knows.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18, 2022.

