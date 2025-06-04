Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: universal, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Trailer Has Been Released, Watch It Now

Universal has released the debut trailer of Wicked: For Good. The highly anticipated sequel will open in theaters on November 21.

Article Summary The official trailer for Wicked: For Good has been released ahead of its November 21 theatrical debut.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return in leading roles for this highly anticipated musical sequel.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film promises all your favorite Wicked songs plus two new original tracks.

Wicked: For Good is set up to be one of the biggest box office hits of the year from Universal.

Wicked: For Good has a new trailer, and if you were a fan of that first film, buckle up. Again directed by Jon M. Chu, it stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the roles that earned them Academy Award nominations, as well as Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, with Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum. On top of all of the music you know and love from the musical, two new songs will also be included in the film. This is primed to be one of the top films of the year, and Universal has it set up to be just as successful as the first film was last winter. The film's official summary, and a handful of photos and a new poster can also be found below.

Wicked: For Good Should Do Boffo Box Office

And now whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives. As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear. The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy winning powerhouse Marc Platt p.g.a. and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide. Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Wicked: For Good will open in theaters on November 21.

