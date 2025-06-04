Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good – New Poster Ahead Of The Trailer Release Tonight

Universal dropped a new poster for Wicked: For Good ahead of tonight's first trailer release. The film will be released in theaters on November 21st.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new poster for Wicked: For Good ahead of the trailer dropping tonight.

The first trailer will debut at special theater screenings, then release online immediately after.

This marks a leaner marketing approach compared to the original film's lengthy promo cycle.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters November 21, with more promotional reveals expected soon.

Wicked fans are flocking back to theaters tonight for a special one-day-only screening of the movie to essentially kick off the marketing campaign for Wicked: For Good. The first trailer for Wicked: For Good is set to be released later tonight, first at those screenings and then online right after. A June trailer release for a November movie means that the marketing run for this film isn't going to be nearly as all-consuming as the first time around, which is a good thing. It felt like they'd been marketing the first film for years by the time it finally came out. The trailer is also dropping immediately online, which means you don't need to record anything in theaters, Wicked fans. Just enjoy your screening; no one needs to see your TikTok's of the trailer when a high-quality version is one click away. Anyway, they dropped a short teaser yesterday with all of the main characters posing for the camera, and this morning we got a new poster.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the generation-defining stage musical about the untold story of the witches of Oz, this two-part cinematic event, directed by award-winning filmmaker Jon M. Chu and starring Academy Award® nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, now reaches its emotional, electrifying conclusion with Wicked: For Good. The film, produced by Tony and Emmy winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., and multiple Tony winner David Stone, co-stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and pop-culture icon Jeff Goldblum. Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!