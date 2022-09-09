Criterion Collection Partners With Disney For Wall-E 4K Release

Criterion Collection is releasing a new 4K Blu-ray edition of Pixar classic Wall-E. Releasing on November 22nd, this will be the first Disney/Pixar film introduced to the label, and they could not have picked a better film. Wall-E is one of the great Pixar films, let alone one of the best-animated films of the last twenty years. It won numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. It was nominated for five Oscars. With inventive visuals, a near flawless first 40 minutes that featured no real dialogue, and an amazing score from Thomas Newman… you can see why Criterion chose this film. Check out the cover and the full release details down below.

Wall-E Criterion Collection 4K Release Details A high-water mark of digital animation, this prescient vision of a dystopian future is packaged within a dazzling pop-science-fiction love story, making for an urgent fable for our troubled millennium. It's the twenty-ninth century, and humans have long since fled Earth for outer space, leaving WALL•E, the last functioning trash-compacting robot, to go about the work of cleaning up a pollution-choked planet, one piece of garbage at a time. When he meets EVE, a fellow automaton sent to detect plant life, the pair are launched on an intergalactic quest to return humanity to Earth. Transporting us simultaneously back to cinema's silent origins and forward light-years into the future, WALL•E is a soaring ode to the power of love and art to heal a dying world. Here is the full list of Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K MASTER, approved by director Andrew Stanton

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo soundtracks

Two audio commentaries: Audio commentary featuring director Andrew Stanton Audio commentary featuring character supervisor Bill Wise, coproducer Lindsey Collins, story artist Derek Thompson, and lead animator Angus MacLane

New programs on Stanton's cinematic influences and production designer Ralph Eggleston's color scripts

Tour of the Pixar Living Archive with Stanton

Behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including segments from early animation reels

The Pixar Story (2007), a documentary by Leslie Iwerks

More than a dozen documentaries exploring the film's production and robots

Anatomy of a Scene: The Plant, a masterclass with Stanton

"WALL•E": A to Z, a new program featuring Stanton and coscreenwriter Jim Reardon

Deleted scenes featuring commentary by Stanton

A Story (1987), a student film by Stanton

BURN•E (2008), a short film by MacLane

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by author Sam Wasson; selections from Stanton's sketchbooks, script notes, and drawings; and artwork from the WALL•E team