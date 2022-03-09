Warner Bros. Shifts Release Dates For The Flash, Aquaman 2, and More

This isn't a surprise considering what just happened. Warner Bros. shifted the release dates for Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets, as we previously reported. The latter moved from May to July while the former went from July to October. We thought there was a very good chance that we were going to see some new release dates specifically for The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom because it really didn't seem like a good idea to have three major DC superhero movies releasing in three months. It looks like they are absolutely doing that, and we are getting some big changes, including one that is really making this writer excited.

First of all, The Flash, the forever delayed child of the DC universe, is getting another delay, so for people wondering how DC and Marvel were going to do with their multiverse shakedown, it looks like that isn't going to be the case. The Flash has moved from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023. The initial release date for that movie was supposed to be in 2018 for anyone keeping up. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also leaving 2022 as it moves from December 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023. Does that mean we're done with DC movies after Black Adam? Nope, time for some really good news.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is getting pushed up from June 2, 2023, to December 16, 2022. Shazam, which is still one of the best all-around DC movies, do not @ me, is in the precarious situation that they had kid stars, and they needed to shoot last year despite not getting a release date until 2023. It makes sense that this would be the movie that they want to move up, and this writer is super into that idea. That's all we have on DC projects, but we do have an update on two other Warner Bros. properties.

The Meg was something of a weird movie that ended up doing pretty well, and the sequel got a date. It has an August 4, 2023 release, and considering that the first movie did pretty well in August, that makes sense; they would want the giant freaking shark lightning to strike twice. Finally, Wonka also has a new release date. It is moving from March 23, 2023, to December 15, 2023. That is prime real estate for movie releases, so either Warner Bros. thinks they have an awards movie on their hands, or they think they it's going to clean up at the Christmas box office. Either way, we have our new dates.