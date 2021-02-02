Waxwork Records Catch-Up: Jason Takes Manhattan & Edward Scissorhands

Waxwork Records is shipping out orders for a variety of their releases revealed the last couple of months, and they were kind enough to send over two of them for us to take a look at Friday The 13th Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan continues their Jason releases, while the Edward Scissorhands release pays tribute to one of Danny Elfman's most wonderful scores. Both are handled with the trademark care and expertise that Waxwork brings to every release; these are both releases that vinyl buffs and soundtracks hounds are going to want to pay attention to. Let's take a look at what they have to offer with each.

Waxwork Records Edward Scissorhands Release

Full disclosure, I have not seen this film since I was a wee lad, as it terrified me. I have however, listened to the music for years. So when Waxwork announced this one, I was both excited and nervous about it. Once I opened the package from them, though, I forgot all of that. The jacket for this release is so gorgeous, with the art by Ruiz Burgos popping all over the place. Even having gone so long without seeing the film, As I look over the art, I can hear Elfman's music as I do so. The discs are also a very unique color and look great while spinning. As far as the score, it sounds amazing. More playful than people give it credit for, the sound is full and crisp and actually makes for a really great listen while watching it snow out the window as I did while spinning it the first time.

Waxwork Jason Takes Manhattan Release

They have been doing a great job releasing the soundtracks to the Friday The 13th franchise for a while now, and the latest is Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan. This is some of the coolest packaging I have seen on a vinyl release in awhile. The front features a "shattered" window from a ship with Jason peaking through and die cut. The various stages of Jason are well depicted by Anthony Petrie; I love the lazy eye look. The two discs are cool too, the hot pink is really bright and vibrant, while the sewer green is gnarly and gross to look at. This electronic heavy score by Fred Mollin is seeing release on vinyl for the first time by Waxwork here, and they did a great job with the mix straight from the master tapes. This one is actually a lot of fun to put on in the background and just bop along to while around the house.

Both of these releases are sold out at Waxwork currently, but I wouldn't rule out a repressing, especially of the Edward Scissorhands one. If they do, we will let you know for sure. Go here to get updates as well, and peruse other Waxwork releases.