Fantastic Beasts Opens #1, Lowest Opening For A Potter Film

Fantastic Beasts returned to theaters this weekend, but it was not exactly a welcome one. The Secrets of Dumbledore will debut at number one with $43 million, which is the lowest opening for a film set in the Harry Potter Wizarding World. The film has been met with a collective yawn, as the future of the Wizarding World seems muddy at best at this point. Worldwide, it sits at around $150 million, though it faces an uphill battle to get into the black at a total budget of around $250 million. The audience has spoken, and they do not really care much about these Fantastic Beasts films.

Fantastic Beasts Wins A Blah Weekend At Box Office

Last week's winner, Sonic 2, saw a -59% decline overall, an average hold, taking in another $30 million, racing it over the $100 million mark. Third went to The Lost City with $6.5 million. The great news is that at number four came what may be the best movie of the year when all is said and done, A24's Everything Everywhere All At Once. Expanding into another 970 screens, it took in $6.1 million and sent its total gross to $17.7 million. It had an excellent hold, too, in expansion and is this year's big indie hit so far. Rounding out the top five was This week's other big opener, the religious drama Father Stu with Mark Wahlberg. That one is pretty much DOA, as it has only scored $8 million since opening Wednesday.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 For April 15th:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore- $43 million Sonic 2- $30 million The Lost City- $6.5 million Everything Everywhere All At Once- $6.1 million Father Stu- $5.68 million

Next week, the calm before the next MCU storm will see Focus Features excellent Viking film The Northman open wide, the Nicholas Cage starring film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Dreamwork's new animated film The Bad Guys. My guess is that Fantastic Beasts falls to second, though I could also see it dip below Sonic 2. The Bad Guys should top them all. We shall see next Sunday.