When I Consume You — A Demon Movie That Gets Under Your Skin

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Perry Blackshear, writer and director of When I Consume You, which comes out this month from 1091 Pictures.

The film is part family drama– about a brother and sister struggling through their lives and trying to overcome the weight of childhood trauma– and a demon film because a very real supernatural demon has latched onto them. It's a movie that reminds us that the best horror comes when we can mix the elements of the genre with genuine feeling. As viewers, we care about siblings Daphne (Libby Ewing) and Wilson (Evan Dumouchel).

Say the producers:

Blackshear again teams up with creative collaborators MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, and Margaret Ying Drake for When I Consume You, who, alongside Libby Ewing, deliver a heartfelt family drama about grief and redemption. Ewing and Dumouchel play brother-sister duo Daphne and Wilson Shaw. Troubled since childhood, the two have struggled to find stability as they've grown older, and while Daphne seems to have finally gotten her life together, the darkness that's followed their family all along begins to close in more aggressively than ever before.

When I Consume You marks the third feature for New York-based filmmaker Perry Blackshear following his award-winning psychological horror feature debut They Look Like People and celebrated sophomore effort, the aquatic supernatural horror romance The Siren. All three of his films have been widely embraced and praised both on the festival circuit and upon release, with They Look Like People winning a Jury Honorable Mention at the 2015 Slamdance Film Festival upon its premiere.

Blackshear talks about the wonderful performance of his troupe, which tends to come back in his films, and about the violence that the real demons in our lives can do.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 8: Thinly Veiled 80s. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.