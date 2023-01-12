When Prince Harry Met Will Arnett And Got Him To Do The Batman Voice In which Prince Harry gatecrashed Courteney Cox's place, met LEGO Batman, got him to do the voice and then ate some very dodgy chocolates.

Prince Harry has a book out titled Spare (courtesy of the fine ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer). It is the first of four planned books. In Spare, Prince Harry relates an anecdote about an impromptu house crash/ party he went to in 2016 at Courteney Cox's place, where he met Batman. One Batman, anyway. Recognising someone at the party…

I whispered to my mate: Where do I know this guy from?

My mate laughed. Batman.

Sorry?

Batman.

I was into my third or fourth tequila, so I was having trouble understanding and processing this remarkable bit of new information.

F-ck—yes! Batman LEGO movie. I turned back to the actor and asked: Zit true?

The actor is, of course, Will Arnett, best known for Arrested Development, Bojack Horsemen, Jonah Hex, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1 and 2), Murderville, and much more. Including playing Batman in the LEGO movies. Will Arnett is not named, however, in the entire book. Not even the index. He may not even know it himself, so I thought I'd take the opportunity to point it out. Harry continued;

I begged: Do it.

Do what?

The voice.

That's right, folks, Prince Harry is just as annoying as you or I, but where we might be reticent, clammed up by shame or embarrassment, Harry has lived a life where people just do what he asks them to. So why not ask?

He shut his eyes. He wanted to say no, but he didn't want to be impolite. Or else he recognized that I wouldn't stop. He fixed me with his ice-blue eyes and cleared his throat and in perfect gravelly Batmanese said: Hello, Harry.

Oh, I loved it. Again!

He did it again. I loved it even more.

We shared a big laugh.

I'm not entirely sure how much of that laugh was shared.

Then, maybe to get rid of us, he led my mate and me to the fridge, from which he extracted a soft drink. While the door was open we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates.

I think we know where this is going.

We waited for Batman to indulge as well. But he didn't. Not his thing, or something. Howdya like that? we said. This bloke's just sent us by ourselves into the f-cking Batcave!

Will Arnett, with the superpower to get rid of an annoying legend by taking him to eat Cox's chocs. Which, it seemed, may have been more than they appeared. As he told his friend,

Can't describe it. You have to see for yourself. Meeting Batman pales by comparison.

It seems like Prince Harry can't get a break from anyone called Will these days. But apparently, even though Harry isn't naming him in the book, Harry and Arnett became texting buddies.

Spare by Prince Harry is published worldwide by Bantam.