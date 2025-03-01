Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, film, Marvel Studios, mcu

Why Red Hulk Didn't Speak in Captain America: Brave New World

The director of Captain America: Brave New World explains why Red Hulk didn't have a chance to speak up during his debut appearance.

Article Summary Red Hulk remains silent in his debut to emphasize pure emotion over rationality, explains director Julius Onah.

Director Onah chose not to give Red Hulk a voice to keep him more instinct-driven than verbal.

Thunderbolt Ross's struggle with his new persona takes precedence over dialogue in his transformation.

Red Hulk's silence highlights the internal conflict of Ross moving away from his Thunderbolt identity.

There have been a variety of Hulk personas throughout the MCU, with Hulk and She-Hulk typically teetering between rage and normalcy. In Captain America: Brave New World, we also added Red Hulk to the mix, but the character remained a little less vocal than the two Hulks that came before him.

During an interview with Collider, Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah explained the choice, noting, "Whether or not Red Hulk should talk, that was something that came up quite a bit; My feeling was that he shouldn't, which is what is the case in the movie." He then adds, "The transformation that Ross is dealing with and the struggle that Ross is dealing with emotionally in this film is trying to move away from what he's been known as, as 'Thunderbolt Ross.' The moment you give him language as a Hulk, then people can talk to each other, and you're moving away from pure id to a more rational being."

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opened in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

