Wicked: For Good – Jon M. Chu Says The Second Part Is A "Doozy"

Wicked director Jon M. Chu calls Wicked: For Good a "doozy" and finds the insanely positive reaction to the first part "overwhelming."

Article Summary Wicked director Jon M. Chu calls Wicked: For Good a "doozy" as anticipation builds for the two-part musical event.

The first part's release sparked a cultural moment, complete with social media buzz and viral dance trends.

Wicked fans can anticipate more excitement with Christmas sing-along screenings of the first installment.

Wicked: For Good continues the Emerald City magic, ready to captivate audiences on November 21, 2025.

It's safe to say that Wicked is doing well, but one thing that a lot of people who are now obsessed with this film didn't know going in was that it was a Part One of Two. However, in a move that should be set in stone, all things considered, for movies that are half of a film, the second part is right around the corner because they were shot back to back, and it's already in the can. We have a release date, and recently, we learned that the official title for the second part of Wicked would be Wicked: For Good, a callback to one of the big musical duets in the second half of the show. However, even fans of the show admit the second half isn't as strong as the first half, but director Jon M. Chu recently spoke to Empire, and he is confident that his two-part musical event will stick the landing. "I've watched both movies next to each other, and all I'll say is: we have the goods," said Chu. "Round two is a doozy."

As for the insane reception to Part One now that it's in theaters, he calls it "overwhelming." Chu elaborated, "As a filmmaker, your focus is just on making the thing, so to see the reactions—social media on fire, people adopting the dances, getting dressed up, standing ovations after 'Defying Gravity'—it's so satisfying. Wicked has become a cultural moment." Wicked is set to bring in some more eyeballs this Christmas with sing-along screenings, so no one has to listen to your local theater kids try and hit those high notes in Defying Gravity in a movie theater unless they specifically consent to it.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

