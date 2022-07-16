Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey Releases Poster, Horror Film Out Soon

Winnie The Pooh is public domain now, and creators are taking advantage of it. When we reported on this news in January, we suggested then that the property should get its own Banana Splits-style horror film, and now it seems we will be getting our wish. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey will release soon from Jagged Edge Productions, and they have released a poster for the film. Starring Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott, you can see the poster for the film below.

Winnie The Pooh: You're Next, Wrong Turn Vibes

Here is what we said in January about a possible Winnie The Pooh horror film: "I am sure that I might be the only one who feels this way, but I love when someone takes something we know and completely flips it on its ass. I also completely understand that this is something that would never happen in a billion years, though I do think we could get a more mature animated take or something. Winnie The Pooh is such a special character and universe to not only me but countless people. Hell, even Disney could see this as a way to freshen up Winnie The Pooh. Last time we saw the characters was in Christopher Robin in 2018, an admittedly kinda, fresh take that I enjoyed thoroughly. But as a Monster Kid, I crave as much horror as I can get and as fresh as I can get it. This would be pretty fresh. Does anyone else think this is a good idea?"

The fact that this even exists is cause for celebration. Well, that is probably not true, but it is wild that we are getting this film. Never thought I would see it. Hopefully, a trailer is released soon cause I need to see Pooh Bear in action.