Winnie The Pooh Needs A Banana Splits Style Horror Film

Winnie The Pooh is up for grabs, and we know what we want to see. As of January 1st, the characters are now in the public domain, meaning that Disney no longer has any kind of exclusive rights to claim over Pooh, Piglet, and more. Well, not Tigger, since he was a Disney creation. But everything else? Up for grabs. This is why we need a horror film in the same vein as The Banana Splits Movie from a few years back. Do you remember that one? If not, here you go:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Banana Splits Movie – Official Trailer | SYFY WIRE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0R1-ZZTcTBY)

Winnie The Pooh Like You Have Never Seen Them Before

I am sure that I might be the only one who feels this way, but I love when someone takes something we know and completely flips it on its ass. I also completely understand that this is something that would never happen in a billion years, though I do think we could get a more mature animated take or something. Winnie The Pooh is such a special character and universe to not only me but countless people. Anyone messes with it; we will probably be mad. But look at that above trailer again. No, it was not a great film, but dammit, they took a risk, and it was fun.

Hell, even Disney could see this as a way to freshen up Winnie The Pooh. Last time we saw the characters was in Christopher Robin in 2018, an admittedly kinda fresh take that I enjoyed thoroughly. But as a Monster Kid, I crave as much horror as I can get and as fresh as I can get it. This would be pretty fresh. Does anyone else think this is a good idea?