Wolf Man Director on the Film's Complicated Production Process

Filmmaker Leigh Whannell opens up about the chaotic process of beginning production on the upcoming horror film Wolf Man.

Despite COVID-19 and strikes, the Wolf Man project overcame hurdles to secure a release date.

Leigh Whannell reveals initial hesitations before co-writing Wolf Man with his wife, Corbett.

Ryan Gosling was initially involved but had to leave the Wolf Man project amid pandemic disruptions.

It's been pretty apparent that the journey to bring the Wolf Man movie to life has been anything but smooth, considering it's been in talks since 2014 with various actors, writers, and directors expressing interest in tackling the classic horror story. Though in 2020, Leigh Whannell, known for his work on The Invisible Man, was approached to direct the film shortly after the success of his previous movie. However, the news didn't come without a few bumps in the road, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the production schedule, causing delays and overall uncertainty across the board. But on a positive note, at least we know things worked out in the end!

Now, ahead of its release, Whannell is revealing how difficult the film has been. Talking to Screen Rant, Whannell notes, "Yeah, it was an interesting project. It came to me right after Invisible Man. They said, 'Do you want to do Wolf Man?' And at first, I was like, 'I'm not sure, I just did Invisible Man.' And then I came up with an idea that I thought, 'Oh, this version of the Wolf Man I would like.' And then I asked Corbett, my wife, we co-wrote it — she's over there on her phone. I was like, 'Let's co-write something together.' It went through this long gestation period where I was working on it for a while with Ryan Gosling, and then he had to step off. And it was during COVID, so everything was crazy. And then, just as we started getting it going again, the strikes happened. I felt like there's a constant barrage of problems. Finally, when the strikes were ending, we got the green light from Universal."

Wolf Man Cast, Release Date, and Official Synopsis

Wolf Man synopsis: Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma). But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter.

As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

Wolf Man hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

