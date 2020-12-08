Patty Jenkins Talks Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office

In just a few weeks, one of the most anticipated films of 2020 will be released in theaters, along with its official same-day streaming option on HBO Max — Wonder Woman 1984.



The film (prior to the pandemic) was believed to have the potential to earn one $1 billion in the box office, so the recent decision to move it to HBO Max was a massive choice to consider for Warner Bros. The reaction from audiences has been pretty positive, though other industry professionals have expressed frustrations with the model — and honestly, more than anything, it's a nice unexpected gift from Warner Bros. that we shouldn't take for granted.





In a recent interview with i09, director Patty Jenkins opened up about the box office limitations that this will ultimately create, telling the publication, "It was one of the hardest decisions we've ever made. But it's interesting to actually sit there and face, like, 'OK, we're giving up the money. You're not making any money with your film.' But the truth is, what's the point of a film? The point of the film is the message you're trying to connect to the world with. That's the most important thing. So in that way, when this idea was presented, I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is the moment.' This is the moment where this thing we have can become something to give, and a better thing, and try to be about hope."

Jenkins sentiment really embraces the power of film and connectivity, reminding us (and hopefully the likes of James Gunn and Christopher Nolan) that the end result is more about leaving an impact on people than on the box office. It's hard to imagine that it won't become an overwhelmingly successful streaming property at the very least, so hopefully, that accounts for something in these difficult times.

Are you excited for the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 to drop on HBO Max?