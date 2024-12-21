Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: douglas booth, lionsgate, Young Werther

Young Werther Star Douglas Booth on Playing an Overconfident Casanova

Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest role in the Lionsgate romcom Young Werther.

Article Summary Douglas Booth stars as Werther in Lionsgate's modern romcom remake of Goethe's classic novel.

Booth explores new character traits, portraying an intellectual with insecurities and messy romantic escapades.

Chemistry and friendships on set, including bonding with co-star Alison Pill while learning to waltz.

Director José Lourenço delivers a witty take on timeless themes of love and heartbreak.

Sometimes, the biggest lessons in love can come from literature's biggest villains, like the title character of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's 18th-century novel The Sorrows of Young Werther. Surprisingly enough, the story has been adapted into several incarnations, but nothing has been adapted for American audiences until now, at least according to the film's director José Lourenço tackling the role of the young wannabe Casanova is Douglas Booth in the Lionsgate romantic comedy Young Werther. The film follows the title character (Booth), a writer who falls in love with his intellectual equal, Charlotte (Alison Pill), only to find out she's engaged to another, Albert (Patrick J. Adams). Booth spoke to Bleeding Cool about tackling Werther's pursuit of his amorous journey, its potential dangers, the chemistry he developed with the Star Trek: Picard star,costarss, and more.

Young Werther Star Douglas Booth on Chemistry, Friendships, and Bonding

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Young Werther?'

What intrigued me, I found the script super fun. I loved the idea of playing this character. He had a lot of characteristics and sensibilities I hadn't played before, allowing me to release my inner child. I also like the idea of playing this intellectual, but someone who comes from this privileged background, but hides certain insecurities. He's probably never been hugged by his mother, wears his heart on his sleeve, falls head over heels in love with a girl who's already engaged, and the messiness that comes with that.

Before you took on the role, did you read Goethe's 'The Sorrows of Young Werther?'

I hadn't read it before, but I knew about it since it's a very famous book from back in the 18th century. It was a sensation in Europe. Some people were also in heartbreak, copying Werther's actions at the end of the book, not to give anything away. Napoleon [Bonaparte] carried it into battle and cut it over his heart, holding it there for it to represent his love for Josephine. It's famous and it's a great story, but the themes of love, passion, heartbreak, individuality, unrequited love, all these things as relevant today as now, our director, did a witty, fun, modern retelling of the story.

How did you feel about his updates and how it was executed?

I enjoyed it. He weaved [the updates] it interestingly, and he's quite a quirky guy. I loved the way he brought it to life.

What's it like working with Alison and how do you both develop chemistry as you did with Werther and Charlotte?

It was great. She's one of the finest actors out there. She's so good at everything she does. She's also from Toronto and showed me around. We spent time in the parks and restaurants, getting to know each other, building that chemistry, and learning how to waltz together, which as you can imagine when you've just met someone, is a good way to break the ice. It was great. She's a fantastic actor!

What would you say is your favorite scene to film?

Favorite sequence to the film…it sounds so simple, but there was this moment when Werther and Charlotte held hands and ran down the street together. There was something about running together full of joy. We were having so much fun, filled with that joy, and Werther was excited he got to hold her hand. Holding hands and running is one of those intimate things one can do. That was, for whatever reason, quite fun, banging into people, running, and shooting this going-to beautiful shot. That was my favorite moment.

Did you have an intimacy coordinator on set for those intimate ones, like the dress scene?

Most productions now have that intimacy coordinator and discuss the scenes and the like. If my memory serves correctly, it was over a year ago now. On that day, Alison and I decided we didn't feel like we needed one for that, but they were always available to talk.

What can you say about yourcostarss like Jauhar [Ben Ayed], Patrick [J. Adams], Scott [Thompson], and Iris [Apatow], and what they brought?

Patrick did so well. It's a hard part, so it's hard to come in and play that straight guy, doing it fantastically. It was also my favorite moment during production with our relationship together as Werther and Albert. When we go shooting together, it's funny; he's so straight, and I'm just so silly.

Iris is an absolute joy as well. Scott Thompson is funny and a living legend in Canada. Jauhar, I have a big spot in my heart for him. He's such a lovable guy, and we quickly adopted each other as best buddies. He's slightly more reserved as a person, and he's more outgoing than [his character] Paul. He's not like that, and I'm a bit more gregarious, so it worked together. We had a good, fun time going out, having dinners, and getting drunk together [laughs].

I would watch a prequel or sequel with you two guys, like having it off because that movie writes itself right there, right?

After filming, we flew to Berlin and went on holiday with the two of us anyway, and some snaps of us doing that were taken. You never know; there could be a sequel, 'Werther and Paul Do Europe.'

What is the biggest lesson you've learned about yourself while playing Werther?

Be free to play, and don't fear a sense of play. To throw ideas out there, trust your director and hope they've got your back. It's a challenge when you're playing a character that could easily slip into being annoying or unlikable, and it's about that relationship to direct it and make sure you're keeping it on the right side of "charming and likable."

Has this experience helped shape your views about interpersonal relationships?

Not really. I'm a pretty open guy, maybe "Don't let some very charming guy move into your house. He's obsessed with your wife [laughs] because he may try and sleep with her." But no, it hasn't made me elevate my interpersonal relationships.

Young Werther is in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

