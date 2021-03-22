Zack Snyder Fixes a Major Reveal In Proposed Justice League Sequels

If you recently watched Zack Snyder's Justice League, there's a chance you're still processing information.

With over four hours of footage, a lot of differences to go over, and a plethora of new easter eggs, there's enough Justice League content to create a conversation with a runtime similar to the length of your average film. One of the biggest and most discussed inclusions comes from the pregnancy test Lois held without getting any conversation outside of that moment.

Since Snyder's departure from the DC slate (and WB has opted to retool everything since post-Justice League), the director has been much more vocal about what could have been if he was able to continue with his ideas. One of those was the suggestion that Lois and Batman would have a child together. In a film where I'm down for almost all four hours of the plot, but the one thing that didn't sit well was the idea of a love triangle between Batman, Superman, and Lois after the whole Martha debacle in Batman v Superman.

Now, luckily, Snyder has discussed the future of his proposed Justice League film series and shed a little light on his change of heart about the Lois and Batman child. Snyder tells Vanity Fair, "It was going to be Lois and Superman's son," adding, "He doesn't have any powers, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman."

Being able to see a less-than superpowered descendent of Superman take on the mantle of his non-biological uncle would have such a bigger real-life impact in a franchise with a deeper message about the idea of heroism — and less about a father/son dynamic that has already been played out through heroes like Batman, Superman, Iron Man, etc. Snyder goes on to elaborate, "Twenty years later, on the anniversary of [Batman's] death, they take young Bruce Kent down to the Batcave, and they say, 'Your Uncle Bruce would've been proud if you did this,'" he notes before concluding, "something like that."

There you have it, fellow Justice League fans! Lois is pregnant, and Batman, you are NOT the father. I think the world can rest a little easier now, don't you?