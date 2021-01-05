Zack Snyder Has No Plans To #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

There has been some good and some bad when it comes to the long journey to getting Zack Snyder's original cut of 2017's Justice League released. The good has been fans rallying around a filmmaker after he had to leave for completely justifiable reasons and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities. The bad has been some truly toxic members of that fandom sending death threats to anyone who said that their cut didn't exist [which it never did]. Late last month, the New York Times ran a story on DC President of Films Walter Hamada. It was revealed that Warner Bros. executives don't have any plans to continue down the Zack Snyder's Justice League corner of storytelling in future DC properties at this time. Fans decided to form a new hashtag, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, to petition Warner Bros. to bring back Snyder's original movie plan. It was a plan that Snyder himself didn't think was ever going to work [and we agree with him], but he was asked about it by ComicBook Debate (via ComicBook.com)

"Look, I never thought I'd be here doing this. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League," he says. "The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

This is more or less what we heard from the Hamada article as well that said that Snyder doesn't currently have a place in the current round of DC movies. That doesn't mean the avenue is closed, but it does sound like Snyder is ready to close this version of this chapter behind him. He went on to say that he might be open to exploring it in a different medium, which was a rumor we got last month.

"I don't think anything's gonna happen right away, but Jim [Lee] and I have talked quite a bit, and we talked a lot about maybe doing a book or a comic book down the road," Snyder said. "But we haven't locked anything in. If it's a thing that would be interesting to the fandom, they can always ask Jim about it (laughs). But I would absolutely love to do a comic book."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a four-hour, four-part mini-series that doesn't currently have an official release date, but Snyder did tell a fan that he would see them in March. The series will stream to HBO Max sometime this year.