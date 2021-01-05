Zack Snyder's Justice League: Zack Snyder Only Shot Two New Scenes

To say that Zack Snyder's Justice League is a bit of a mess would not be an understatement, nor is it a condemnation. We are talking about a movie that is four years old. being put back together through footage that was unfinished, footage that was complete, and footage that was recently shot. That's not easy to do, and it's going to be really interesting to see if we'll be able to tell the difference between the three different types of footage. Director Zack Snyder recently did an interview with ComicBook Debate (via ComicBook.com), and he talked about the different types of footage that are going to be in the miniseries movie.

"A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot," Snyder explained. "Like 80-something percent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects-wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects. That part's really exciting and I can't wait for everyone to experience this giant scale adventure the way I intended everyone to experience it."

Snyder went on to clarify just how much new footage he shot for Zack Snyder's Justice League and then confirms that he did shoot with Jared Leto after Leto dodged the question to Variety earlier this week.

"First of all, let's just clarify, there's like two bits that I added," Snyder says. "One bit that I had really sort of hoped to shoot in post but never got the chance to and then one, that scene, with Jared. This whole little piece with Jared. The truth is, the rest of the four hours of the movie are really just what I shot. The truth is I was in a struggle with the studio, you know and famously we had a lot of stuff we had to do, and make it funny, and all that stuff. I just kind of, in a slightly subversive way, just kept also doing my thing at the same time so I would have, what I believed would be closer to what I wanted to do without any influence. I always try to shoot that way anyway. I always try to shoot what I think is right. Putting the movie back together was like an archaeologist, pulling all the pieces, what I had, what I had shot, and what would never have seen the light of day even though I had shot it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a four-hour, four-part mini-series that doesn't currently have an official release date, but Snyder did tell a fan that he would see them in March. Recently, a new fan movement sprung up asking Warner Bros. and HBO Max to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, but this writer doesn't think that's a very good idea.