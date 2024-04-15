Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Gamora, guardians of the galaxy, Marvel Studios, mcu, zoe saldana

Zoe Saldaña on Gamora's MCU Status and If She'd Return

Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña says even though she's not likely to return to the MCU, she hopes to see someone else play Gamora.

After the conclusion of the established, fan-favorite MCU franchise known as Guardians of the Galaxy, it became apparent that a new, revamped team was in place after the departure of several beloved characters. However, with the MCU, people never know when a familiar face is going to reappear — and unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case with one of the core members of the classic Marvel team.

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Zoe Saldaña Suggests She's Moving On from Gamora

During an appearance on The Playlist's Discourse Podcast, MCU star Zoe Saldaña addressed her status with Marvel, noting, "I mean, so far, I think that she is [done] for me, but I don't think Gamora has gone for good. I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

It's safe to say that Saldaña has made it clear that she doesn't envision a return to the MCU, but she's not afraid to show her support for another actor who might get the opportunity to tackle the role in the foreseeable future. Given the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film and various multiversal events in development, there's a strong likelihood that we could see a new Gamora by the time the dust settles, if not sooner. Do you think we need a new version of Gamora for another Guardians of the Galaxy lineup, and if so, what's the play?

The next big MCU timeline event titled Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this July.

