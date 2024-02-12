Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: avatar 3, avatar 4, film, james cameron, zoe saldana

Zoë Saldaña Says the Upcoming Avatar Chapters are "Amazing"

Avatar icon Zoë Saldaña promises that the upcoming installments are "amazing" and says she's thrilled to be a part of James Cameron's legacy.

Despite the internet's concerns about how Avatar: The Way of Water would be received, the film's undeniable global popularity led to green lights for even more Avatar entries. And as of now, some of the films are pretty far along in the production process, with Avatar 3 nearly completed. So, with plenty of progress underway, how do the next few movies compare to what we've seen? One of the film's stars promises there are some major things to come.

Avatar Star Says James Cameron's Upcoming Sequels Are Pretty Epic

While speaking to Collider about the second season of her series Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount+, key Avatar actor Zoë Saldaña briefly teased upcoming installments of the James Cameron franchise. She tells the site, "It's going to be amazing. Avatar 3, is going to be amazing, and Avatar 4 and [Avatar 5], it just gets crazy. It's true. It really does. He's blown our mind. This is his legacy project. We all thought it was Titanic, and it turned out that Avatar is his legacy, and for us to be a part of something so groundbreaking and trailblazing, it's like it's a legacy for us, too. So I'm excited to go back. We go back to work next week, so I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone."

Not too long ago, the film's stars also acknowledged how they were approached with some of the ideas for Cameron's prolonged storytelling. Saldaña admitted, "Never in a million years could we have imagined the reception that Avatar was going to have. So in 2013, I think at the premiere or during award season, Jim's like, 'Oh yeah, we're going to totally go back.' And it wasn't until 2013 when he told us. He reached out to all of us individually and said, 'I have begun writing.'"

Worthington added, "He said, 'Rather than make a carbon copy, I've figured out how to extend the planet, extend the family.' And that was about as clear as it was. And then, in 2015, we both went and saw a room full of the visuals of the saga. And I think my wife was heavily pregnant at the time, and we're seeing a movie in this drawing form of a family, and we're thinking we're about to go on this journey. And it was like… It wasn't cut into movies. It was just this really emotional journey through pictures at that point."

Now that we're even closer to getting a total of five films within the next several years, it's safe to assume that Cameron has what it takes to take this as far as he wants.

