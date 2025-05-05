Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy, 5-Hour Energy Hot Sauce, Taco John's

5-Hour Energy Partners With Taco John's For a Hot Sauce

5-Hour Energy Hot Sauce is now available only at Taco John's through a special partnership, as it will be around for a limited time

Spicy Cinco De Mango hot sauce and energy shots are available online and at Taco John's locations.

The mango habanero flavor brings bold heat and energy, perfect for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Portable design makes the 5-Hour Energy hot sauce ideal for flavor lovers on the go.

5-Hour Energy announced last week that they have partnered with Taco John's for a special 5-Hour Energy Hot Sauce found only at their locations. Right now, you can get the Spicy Cinco De Mango via the energy drink's website, or in-person at one of the restaurant's locations. Whether or not it will actually last five hours is debatable, as we haven't even tried it ourselves and have no way to determine it yet. But hey, that's one way of saying the heat will last you a while. You can read more about it below.

5-Hour Energy Hot Sauce

The new hot sauce is part of a fire collab with West-Mex legend Taco John's and has a caffeinated Mango Habanero flavor that's about to make your Cinco plans legendary. Slap it on your tacos, eggs, or just break it out of your bag like a boss — because nothing earns respect like bringing your own hot sauce. While this hot 'n' spicy hot sauce is packed with flavors that bring the heat and energy, it's about so much more than that. About 1 in 4 millennials & Gen Z bring their own hot sauce to restaurants2 — and luckily for them, the 5-Hour Energy Energizing Hot Sauce is just as portable as our 2-fl oz. 5-Hour Energy shots, making it the perfect on-the-go pairing for any saucy celebration.

"After the huge success of last summer's 5-Hour Energy Inspired Energizing BBQ Sauce, we knew we were onto something special," said Leah Key, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-Hour Energy. "Teaming up with Taco John's for this 'sequel' has been an awesome opportunity to connect with our fans in a fresh, exciting way. The combo of our bold hot sauce and the limited-edition Spicy Cinco de Mango 5-Hour Energy shot is sure to give #swicy lovers the ultimate flavor experience!"

"This portable sauce brings the vibrant, spice-filled flavors of Cinco de Mayo to life, no matter how or where you're celebrating," added Kevin Flaherty, CMO of Taco John's. "We connected instantly with 5-Hour Energy and their innovative approach, making this partnership truly unique. This sauce isn't just about heat — it's about capturing the adventurous spirit of our fans and delivering a fresh culinary experience that brings everyone together."

