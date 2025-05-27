Posted in: Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: cosplay, mcm

56 Shots Of Cosplay At MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025 And Videos Too

It was a sunny weekend for MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025, so the cosplay was out in force, both inside the ExCel Centre and outside of it. Here's just the briefest sliver of the displays on show, with our regular Trump cosplayer making Pope, V for Vendetta in the kitchen, and much more… Pictures at the top, videos at the bottom. That's the way these things work… and permission granted from every cosplayer in the foreground.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) runs twice yearly at the ExCel Centre, usually on the last weekend in May and October. So this one is a week early! The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. And even comic books as well. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), in 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

