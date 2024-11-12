Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: anthony edwards, Sprite, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Anthony Edwards Jumps Into New Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Ad

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry has returned for the holidays, and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is bringing it in a new ad

Article Summary Anthony Edwards stars as "Anta Claus" in Sprite's festive new ad campaign.

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry returns for refreshing holiday gatherings.

Monaleo narrates the ad, blending hip-hop style with Christmas cheer.

Explore a festive twist with Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry's unique flavor.

The Coca-Cola Company has a brand-new ad out this week for the returning Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, as Anthony Edwards has taken on Santa duties to deliver it. In case you weren't aware, the flavor was brought back a few weeks ago, as the company will have it around for the holidays as an option to mix into parties and family gatherings. As part of the promotion for its return, the company snagged the Minnesota Timberwolves star and put him in a new spot that will be running for the next several weeks. We have the new promo for you here to check out along with more info on the partnership and the flavor.

Anta Claus Delivers The Goods

In a twist on "Twas the Night Before Christmas," Edwards makes his festive debut as "Anta Claus," stepping in for an injured Santa. The creative follows Edwards as he delivers Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry to holiday gatherings everywhere, just in time for 'Sippin' Season.' In staying true to Sprite's hip-hop DNA, the new creative is also narrated by female rapper Monaleo.

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Amid the traditional seasonal specialties such as eggnog, pumpkin spice, and apple cider, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar offers a more refreshing choice. Infused with tart cranberry and a blend of spices, this seasonal twist on the classic lemon-lime flavor brings festive flair with every sip. But this is just the beginning. Infused with tart cranberry and a blend of spices, this seasonal twist on the classic lemon-lime flavor is available nationwide, along with its zero-sugar sidekick. Throughout the fall and winter celebrations, Sprite will connect with consumers through its new holiday campaign, filled with exciting experiences, helping them refresh old traditions and discover something new.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!