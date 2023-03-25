Apple Music Classical Is Set To Launch On March 28th Apple Music is set to launch a dedicated Classical music app as part of its subscription service on March 28th in the app store.

Apple is once again changing the game, this time regarding the Classical music genre. Apple Music is a music subscription service similar to Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and the like, but Apple Music Classical is the first major music subscription service to offer a specific classical-focused app as part of its service.

The tech juggernaut acquired the classical music app Primephonic in August 2021, which has been re-developed into Apple Music Classical, which will go live on March 28 and is available for preorder now on the app store.

Apple Music Classical is a separate app included with every subscription to Apple Music. It offers a dedicated space for over 5 million classical pieces, a collection they tout as the largest in the world, including thousands of albums not available elsewhere.

Unlike classical-focused radio apps or playlists, the library is searchable by composer, work, conductor, artist, and even catalog number – features that are lacking at best on regular Apple Music functions. Apple Classical Music also boasts an audio quality of up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless with thousands of recordings in Dolby Atmos.

Major works in the library feature composer biographies and descriptions of key works to add a deeper educational knowledge and context to the piece while listening. For music education and a genre with the longest and richest history, this information is invaluable for listeners at all levels, from students to casual listeners.

Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later; it requires an internet connection and an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One), but it is not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan. It's available worldwide where Apple Music is offered except in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey.

Apple Music Classical is a division of Apple Music and is available for preorder now, with the launch on March 28 for iOS devices. An Android version is said to be "coming soon," but no date or further details have been announced at this time.