Bring Winnie the Pooh & Rabbit Home With This Production Cel

Some childhood loves to get put away when one becomes an adult. You grow, you change, you look back at stories you loved growing up, and you feel a separation. Those stories may have meant the world to you as a kid, but you've outgrown them. It's just life. Then, there are stories that become part of you and never let go. Stories that are knitted into the fabric of your life that become part of your identity. Stories that feel like home. For many, Winnie the Pooh is such a story. The simple tale of friendship, love, yearning, and trust follows Winnie the Pooh and his friends, all of whom are the stuffed animals of a young boy named Christopher Robin. The series, originally created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard is considered an all-time classic as both a book series and animated franchise. Now, you can bring a production cel featuring the beloved characters Pooh Bear and Rabbit into your home forever.

Winnie the Pooh Rabbit and Pooh Production Cel (Walt Disney, c. 1970-80s).

This is a production cel from a Disney Educational film starring the gang from the Hundred Acre Wood. Pooh and Rabbit are featured in this hand-painted 12 field cel. Rabbit lives in the Hundred Acre Wood, and-despite his frustration with the residents' antics-is a cherished member in Winnie the Pooh's circle of friends. This was created by Walt Disney Educational Film Division which made films and film strips using Disney characters to help educate students on numerous topics. Hand-painted on 12 field acetate and paired with a background copy/print. The artwork has minor handling wear and tape. Very Good condition.

A perfect addition to any Winnie the Pooh lovers collection, this piece of animated series history can be bid on over at Heritage Auctions right now.