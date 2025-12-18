Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cheez-it, Citrus Bowl

Cheez-It Reveals Crusted Turkey Leg Ahead Of Citrus Bowl

Cheez-It has decided to reveal a massive food item ahead of the Citrus Bowl, as they have created a cheezy-crusted turkey leg

This giant turkey leg is topped with a cheesy, crunchy Cheez-It coating and served with cranberry chutney.

Can't make the game? Try the Cheez-It Crusted Turkey Leg at home with the official recipe online.

Other Cheez-It menu items include walking nachos, loaded chili crunch dog, pizza, and pimento cheese burger.

Cheez-It has decided to roll out a hefty menu for their sponsorship in the 2025 Citrus Bowl, as they unveiled a number of items, but one stood out among the set. During the game, for those bold enough to try it, they are offering this Cheez-Crusted Turkey Leg, complete with a helping of their crackers and some dipping sauce, available for people to try at the game for $25. If you're not attending the game, they have put the recipe up online for you to make it at home. We have more details about this and other menu items at the game, which will air on December 31.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Crusted Turkey Leg

With a signature bright orange color, this show-stopping creation is as irresistible and unexpected as the brand itself. The sharp, tangy Cheez-It flavor and golden crunch have turned a classic turkey leg into a bold, craveable food fusion experience. Enjoy this feast alongside a sweet cranberry chutney that complements both the richness of the turkey and cheesy coating. Find this massive menu item for $25 at Camping World Stadium for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (located at the concessions stand near P11 – Plaza Level in the Southeast corner), while supplies last. The 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, live on ABC or check out the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Watch Party alt-telecast on the ESPN College Football YouTube channel.

Other Menu Items Available at The Citrus Bowl

Cheez-It Walking Nachos: A bed of Cheez-It crackers, nacho cheese sauce, chuck wagon chili dip, green onions.

Mac and Cheez-It Nachos: Macaroni in a creamy extra sharp cheddar sauce with Extra Big Cheez-It crackers, queso, bacon and green onions.

Loaded Chili Cheez-It Crunch Dog: A foot-long all-beef frank topped with chunky chili, jalapeño cheese sauce, white onions and hand crushed Cheez-It Original crackers.

Cheez-It Pimento Cheez & Bacon Burger: A char-grilled double patty, Cheez-It pimento cheese, Crunchy Original Cheddar Cheez-It Topping and smoked applewood bacon.

Cheez-It Pizza – Cheese: Tomato sauce, mozzarella and a White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker garnish.

Cheez-It Pepperoni Pizza: Charred pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella and a White Cheddar Cheez-It cracker garnish.

