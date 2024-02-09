Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: coca cola, Coca-Cola Spiced

Coca-Cola Has Revealed Its New Spiced Flavor Coming Soon

Ahead of the big game this week, Coca-Cola revealed a new flavor that will be coming out soon, as Coca-Cola Spiced is on the way.

Article Summary Coca-Cola unveils new Spiced flavor with raspberry and spices, set for release on February 19, 2024.

The innovative drink comes in both regular and Zero Sugar varieties, aligning with Coca-Cola's branding.

Coca-Cola Spiced offers a bold visual design with raspberry hues, available in multiple package sizes.

Selman Careaga emphasizes the brand's "Real Magic" philosophy and R&D strength behind Coke Zero Sugar.

The Coca-Cola Company has revealed a brand new flavor they'll be promoting during the Super Bowl this week, as Coca-Cola Spiced will be coming out shortly. The flavor takes the classic Coke taste and blends it with raspberry and other spiced flavors to give the drink a bit of a kick. As you can see you'll be able to get it in both regular and Zero Sugar flavors. We have more details for you below, as the new flavor will hit the market on February 19, 2024.

Coca-Cola Spiced

Coca-Cola Spiced is not spicy but is Coke's boldest-tasting brand innovation yet, providing an uplifting taste experience unlike any other. The packaging design for Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar is in line with the overall visual identity of Coca-Cola Trademark and its Zero Sugar varieties. Coca-Cola Spiced maintains the classic Coke Trademark red supplemented with a sleek swirl made up of raspberry-inspired colors. Both varieties feature a bold, dominant script to hero Coca-Cola's branding – white for full sugar varieties and black for zero sugar. Hitting shelves on February 19, Coca-Cola Spiced will be available in a 12oz sleek can, 12oz/12pks, 10pk mini cans, 20oz, .5L 6pks, and 2L bottles and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will be available in a 12oz sleek can, 12oz/12pks, and 20oz bottles at most national retailers.

"We're always looking at what our consumers are doing. We combine it with our company values, and from there, we can create programs routed in Real Magic. Real Magic is not a tagline but rather our philosophy," said Selman Careaga, President, Global Category – Coca-Cola. "We know from experience that when connections are real, they are magical, and thus our Creations portfolio is centered in culture and connectivity. I'm very proud to say that Coke Zero Sugar is the most important engine of Coca-Cola. We have one of the best R&D teams, and the formula that they have come up with is outstanding."

