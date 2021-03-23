Dan Gamache Makes Custom Sneakers For Briskk's New Flavor

A bit of an oddity for geek fashion but iced tea maker Briskk hit up artist Dan "Mache" Gamache for a special pair of geeky sneakers. The company has released its first new flavor to the line in over five years with the addition of Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea. To mark the occasion with a little bit of style, they hit up mache to do a custom sneaker designed specifically for this new flavor. Along with the product launch, Brisk is kicking off its "Unlock Your Zero Drop" promotion for you to win some prizes, which includes one of five pairs of Mache's hand-painted sneakers, premium art supplies, and more. Which, of course, you can only win by purchasing the new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea flavor. We got a couple quotes from the new collab below as we wish you luck getting your hands on a pair.

"I'm incredibly excited to be working with Brisk again after five years to support the release of the new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea," says Mache. "Taking inspiration from the Brisk label, I've created a sneaker design to illustrate firsthand how artists can unlock their own creative potential from zero and turn it into something great." "At Brisk, we celebrate creative individuality and work to amplify voices of emerging talent, whether through our bottle labels – each one created by a different artist – or inventive campaigns aimed at supporting young creators," says Katrina McDonald, Senior Marketing Director – Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "Our new Brisk Zero Sugar Lemon Iced Tea product and programming shows that greatness can always be achieved, even when starting from zero. We hope it inspires artists to embrace the possibilities that come with starting fresh and seeing where their creativity can take them."