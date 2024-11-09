Posted in: Pop Culture, Theme Parks | Tagged: D23 Brazil, magic kingdom, Villains Land

Disney Details Villains Land For Magic Kingdom A Bit At D23 Brazil

Disney's Josh D'Amaro took the stage at D23 Brazil this afternoon to tease which villains are inspiring the new land at the Magic Kingdom.

Article Summary Disney's Villains Land at Magic Kingdom inspired by classic villains like Maleficent and Ursula.

Josh D’Amaro reveals the new land with spells and no heroes, creating a thrilling and dark ambiance.

Concept art shows themed attractions, dining, and shopping; an evil twist fans eagerly await.

No construction timeline yet, but Disney aims for January to start bringing villainous dreams to life.

Disney fans at D23 Brazil were treated to a Parks Presentation this afternoon, where Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro went over a lot of ground that was covered at D23 a couple of months ago for what guests can expect in the near future for their parks around the world. As it was there, one particular announcement was still buzzing around with anticipation, and that is Villains Land, coming to Magic Kingdom. Today, Josh showed off which villains in their stable exactly are inspiring the new land, including the Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland); Jafar (Aladdin); Lady Tremaine (Cinderella); Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove); Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians); Captain Hook (Peter Pan); Gaston (Beauty and the Beast); Mother Gothel (Tangled); Ursula (The Little Mermaid); Hades (Hercules); Chernabog (Fantasia); and both versions of the Evil Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarves) and Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty).

Disney Fans Cannot Wait For Villains Land

"Their evil ambitions give us endless possibilities to tell new stories. This new land will be home to the villains you know and loathe. In our story, a mysterious spell has been cast, summoning villains from every realm," D'Amaro said. "In this land, heroes don't come to save the day — and there may not be a happily ever after!"

Disney teased in concept art that the new land will include multiple attractions, dining, and shopping, all with an evil theme, something that Disney fans have longed for. As popular as the princesses and heroes of their stories are, one could argue that the evil side is just as much, if not more, popular. No official timeline is known as of now as to when this land will begin construction or a possible opening date, but this and many other projects start seeing dirt move as early as this January. The sooner, the better, as we cannot wait for this one.

