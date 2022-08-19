Dole & Taco Bell Celebrate National Lemonade Day With A Freebie

Dole and Taco Bell have decided to come together to celebrate National Lemonade Day with a special freebie this weekend. Much in the same vein as how you see a lot of other companies offer promotions when they are approaching or on a holiday, the two have come together for a quick promotion to give you some lemonade. Well, it's lemonade with a catch. First off, Dole's Lemonade Strawberry Squeeze will be available at participating Taco Bell locations this weekend, and you can get one absolutely free. However, in order to do so, you have to purchase an order that's at least $15 at Taco Bell to get one. The rundown of how it works out is below in case you want to snag this drink for a limited time.

From Saturday, August 20th through Monday, August 22nd, you can get a free Dole Lemonade Strawberry Squeeze with any Taco Bell delivery order of $15 or more placed exclusively through Uber Eats or Postmates. The new Dole Lemonade Strawberry Squeeze is a modern twist on classic lemonade with a burst of strawberry flavor – perfect for summer sipping or year-round enjoyment! To enjoy this new summertime treat for free, add at least $15 of your Taco Bell favorites and a medium Dole Lemonade Strawberry Squeeze to your online cart. Valid for delivery at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations for users who place an order on applicable delivery partner's website or app. For a limited time and while supplies last. Not valid in-store or with a pickup order. Not valid for dine-in or group orders. Prices and items may vary. Limit one per order. Other fees and taxes will apply. Additional terms apply, visit TacoBell.com/delivery. See delivery partner sites for location availability. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.