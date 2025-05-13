Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, tony hawk

Tony Hawk & Liquid Death Partner For New Soda Flavors

Liquid Death teams up with 1/10 of Tony Hawk, literally, to help promote their new soda-flavored sparkling water line of drinks

Liquid Death has released a new video and campaign this morning featuring Tony Hawk. Well, one tenth of Tony Hawk, as they promote their new Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water. In case you haven't checked the line out yet, they are offering a few new choices in flavor such as traditional cola, orange, cherry, root beer, lime, and more. All with the focus on the idea that they only have 1/10th of the sugar that actual sodas do. So to promote it, they're working with exactly 1/10th of Hawk in their new ad campaign, which you can see the video for here with a special head made byHollywood effects legend Tony Gardner (Chucky, Bad Grandpa).

As part of the campaign, the company is holding a sweepstakes where one lucky fan will win a "headshot" of the severed head, signed by Hawk. All you have to do is buy any of the soda-flavored sparkling waters, and text in your receipt to enter. Each one purchased is an entry, and will go on for the next 30 days as of when we're writing this up. Because who wouldn't want a plastic severed head of Tony Hawk hanging around their house?

Liquid Death Soda-Flavored Sparking Water

Some joke that most sparkling waters taste like someone whispered the name of a flavor in another room. But these killer cans of soda-style sparkling will attack your tastebuds with soda-level flavor and only 1/10th of the sugar.

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

