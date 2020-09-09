Basil Gogos Dracula Portrait Up For Auction On Heritage Right Now

One of the iconic horror artists of all-time, Basil Gogos artwork is known to any Monster Kid worth his salt. Have you ever read a copy of Famous Monsters? Then you have seen his artwork. Almost never up for purchase these days, this very awesome portrait of Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula is currently up for auction at Heritage Auctions. It is part of Dallas Auction #7234, running this week. Currently, this amazing piece is sitting at $2500, a steal. There are two days left in the bidding, and this is sure to fetch a great price. Check out the amazing Dracula piece below.

One Of The Best Dracula Images I Have Ever Seen

Basil Gogos – Bela Lugosi as Dracula Illustration Art (c. 2003). It just doesn't get any better than this for classic horror fans! Renowned for his creature covers and illustrations for the magazine Famous Monsters of Filmland during the 1960s, Basil Gogos' work is considered one of the hallmarks of the genre. His expressive technique, when depicting the realistic portraits of these movie icons, invites the viewer to step into the art, seen here in the hypnotic eyes of Count Dracula. Bela Lugosi portrayed the immortal Count Dracula in the 1931 Universal monster movie, Dracula. This role would make Lugosi a household name and typecast the actor as the undead count for the rest of his career. The piece is undated, but is documented in the 2015 article in Scary Monsters # 96 titled "I stalked Basil Gogos." Created with graphite and charcoal with white paint touches on illustration board with an image area of 13" x 15", matted to 19.25" x 22.5". There are light smudges, a pinhole at the top center edge, and light finger ding bends. Signed and dated in the lower area, and in Excellent condition.

Again, this is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas #7234 lot, which is running this week. This monster piece is taking bids for two more days, so click here to get a bid in, and while there, check out all of the other artwork, comics, figures, and more available for bidding.