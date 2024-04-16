Posted in: Clothing, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: BlackMilk, d&d

Dungeons & Dragons Partners With BlackMilk For New Apparel Line

Dungeons & Dragons fans who are looking to spice up their wardrobe a bit have a new option as BlackMilk has some new D&D options.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast collaborates with BlackMilk for a D&D 50th Anniversary apparel line.

New collection features t-shirts, robes, and more with iconic D&D imagery.

Apparel line celebrates diverse players with items aimed at women and non-binary fans.

Exclusive designs include a D20 monster pattern and Dungeon Master bomber jacket.

Wizards of the Coast and BlackMilk announced earlier this month that they have come together for a new apparel line tied to Dungeons & Dragons. This new partnership has been made as part of the game's 50th Anniversary, with BlackMilk going out of its way to make designs that reflect different aspects and eras of the TTRPG. You can find a few different designs of t-shirts, long sleeves, dresses, pants, robes, and more with iconic D&D motifs, including the game's dragon ampersand logo, dungeon maps, dice, and other iconic imagery.

The lineup they have is pretty awesome, with a good chunk of the collection aimed at women and non-binary players. Multiple items in the collection have already sold out with others appearing to be in limited supply at the moment, showing the apparel line to already be a success for the company. We'll see if this opens the doors for more down the line or if this is just a one-off for the anniversary.

Dungeons & Dragons x BlackMilk

Under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, customers will be able to dress for an adventure in iconic Dungeons & Dragons motifs, such as the famous dragon ampersand, dungeon maps, and, of course, dice. Those who like to dabble in danger will love designs featuring displacer beasts, red dragons, mimics, mind flayer parasites, and more – including an exclusive-to-BlackMilk print featuring 40 different monsters in a D20 pattern. The ever-important role of the Dungeon Master is recognized in a stand-out design on an embroidered, oversized bomber jacket, while those who are looking for a more subtle way to show their love for the game will enjoy prints inspired by the Harpers and a specially created flocked fabric featuring D&D iconography.

