Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer: Memory's Wake Novel Revealed

Random House Worlds has a new D&D book on the way as we head to the Astral Sea with Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer: Memory's Wake.

Random House Worlds announced their latest D&D novel today with the reveal of Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer: Memory's Wake. Written by Django Wexler, the novel takes place in the Astral Sea, as described in the 2022 adventure set Spelljammer, as you follow the life of a mysterious woman named Axia and her pirating adventures in this fantastical realm. You can rea more about it below as the book is due out on June 4, 2024.