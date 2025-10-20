Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: BenBella Books, coloring book, Epic Quests, Ninth Bridge

Epic Quests: The RPG Fan's Coloring Book Announced For November

The new coloring book, Epic Quests: The RPG Fan's Coloring Book of Dungeons, Dragons, Monsters, and More, will be released this November

Article Summary Epic Quests: The RPG Fan's Coloring Book launches November 25, 2025, for fantasy and RPG lovers.

Features 38 hand-drawn illustrations of dungeons, dragons, monsters, heroes, and magical realms.

Single-sided, perforated pages let you tear out and share your finished fantasy art creations with ease.

Created by artist Sanjay Charlton, inspired by classic role-playing games and fantasy adventure lore.

Ninth Bridge and BenBella Books, along with Simon & Schuster, have revealed a new fantasy coloring book on the way called Epic Quests: The RPG Fan's Coloring Book of Dungeons, Dragons, Monsters, and More. The lengthy title holds a lot of cool designs created by artist Sanjay Charlton, as you have several different settings, beasts, scenarios, heroes, and more from all types of fantasy properties without actually being a part of any one specific property. We have mroe details about the book for you here, as it will be released physically and digitally on November 25, 2025.

Epic Quests: The RPG Fan's Coloring Book of Dungeons, Dragons, Monsters, and More

Launch a thrilling and creative campaign into the pages of Epic Quests and bring RPG legend and lore to life. Venture into the forest and brave the deepest darkest dungeons to face page after page of terrifying beasts, powerful wizards, heroic halflings, and glorious dragons. Game masters and fans of all ages will enjoy adding a touch of color to iconic characters and magical realms. Encounter the ornate wonder of 38 hand-drawn fantasy illustrations. Revel in a creative coloring escape designed for true fans of role-playing games. Tear out and share your finished pieces thanks to single-sided, perforated pages Brave the dangers that befall you and let your imagination take the lead with Epic Quests.

Encounter the ornate wonder of 38 hand-drawn fantasy illustrations

Revel in a creative coloring escape designed for true fans of role-playing games

Tear out and share your finished pieces thanks to single-sided, perforated pages

Sanjay Charlton is a graphic designer and illustrator for animation, advertising, and children's books. Sanjay has been a devoted fan of comic books and fantasy since he was a young boy growing up in the countryside of Jamaica. Today, he lives and works in St. Catherine, Jamaica.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!