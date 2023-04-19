Foo Fighters Announces New Album, Release New Single Rescued Foo Fighters shocked us all by releasing new single, Rescued, and announcing new album But Here We Are today.

Foo Fighters fans were surprised by the announcement of a new album this morning. Titled But Here We Are, the album is the first release from the band since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. The lead single from the album, "Rescued," was also released. The ten-track album will release on June 2nd. The track features frontman Dave Grohl clearly working through his feelings about Hawkins' passing, and it is an emotional listen. Fans of their debut album will smile as they listen. You can do so below.

Foo Fighters Pick Up The Pieces

"Following a year of staggering losses, personal introspection, and bittersweet remembrances, Foo Fighters return with, But Here We Are, out June 2nd on Roswell Records/RCA Records. A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship, and family. Courageous, damaged, and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single "Rescued," the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between. Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is, in nearly equal measure, the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band's new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters' 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

But Here We Are is available for preorder now, with all preorders including "Rescued" as an instant grat. The album's tracklist is as follows:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest