Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Passes Away, Age 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away. He was 50 years old. The band is in South America on tour. Hawkins was found deceased in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia this morning, where the band was slated to play the Festival Estéreo Picnic today, and the performance was obviously canceled. The band confirmed the drummer's death on Twitter, posting an update: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Foo Fighters Fans Are Devastated

Taylor Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, having spent the previous two years as the drummer for Alanis Morissette, appearing in the videos for "You Oughta Know", "All I Really Want", and "You Learn", as well as touring the world. He joined up with Dave Grohl and company for their second album, The Colour and The Shape, and the rest is history. He also drummed on albums for Coheed and Cambria, Brian May, Eric Avery, and many other solo and side projects with other members of the Foo Fighters. Along with the other members of the band, he starred in the horror-comedy film Studio 666 earlier this year, where his comedic chops shined throughout and impressed. Combined, he released ten albums with the Foo Fighters, all of which have sold millions of copies. They won a total of 12 Grammys and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2021, their first year of eligibility. He was one of the most respected and talented drummers in rock.

Hawkins is survived by his wife and three children.