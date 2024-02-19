Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, G FUEL

G Fuel Announces Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Flavor

Youc an now take a trip through time with G Fuel, as they have announced the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure flavor coming out soon.

Article Summary Unleash G Fuel’s Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama, inspired by Bill & Ted.

Collector's Box includes a shaker cup, shades, and 40 servings.

Energy blend has zero sugar, antioxidants, and 140 mg of caffeine.

Kim Penny and Bryan Crowley celebrate the film's timeless appeal.

G Fuel has announced a brand new collaborative release coming out this month, as you can get your hands on Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure flavor. The flavor is called Wild Stallions Bahama Mama, with a mix of coconut, pineapple, and orange that will take you through the ages. If the art doesn't look familiar to some of you younger readers, this is from the '90s morning cartoon series Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures, which has both Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves voicing their iconic movie characters. The show even got George Carlin to return as Rufus. Now you can relive those excellent adventures to a degree with the regular tub or the Collector's Box with its' own shaker cup. We have more info about the flavor from the company below.

G Fuel – Wils Stallions Bahama Mama

Whether you're cramming for that big history report, ice skating with Socrates, or going bowling with Napoleon; you need bodacious energy! That's why G Fuel has searched the Circuits of Time Directory to find a most outstanding pick-me-up: zero-sugar Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama! Celebrating 35 years of time-traveling fun with Bill & Ted, this combination of orange, pineapple, and coconut will help prevent your next journey from being a bogus one – even if you've got to face the music!

Each full-art Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving Tub of Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama, a Rufus-approved pair of futuristic shades, and a 24 oz G Fuel Shaker Cup featuring Bill, Ted, Rufus, and their iconic phone booth time machine. Shake up this flavor and strive to bring some positive energy to your timeline. Because, as Abraham Lincoln once said, "Be excellent to each other … and PARTY ON, DUDES!" G Fuel's Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"G Fuel is passionate about modern energy drink flavors as well as celebrations of pop culture characters, so it was fun to collaborate on this most excellent collection for Bill & Ted," said Kim Penny, EVP of Creative Licensing.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is a film that stands the test of time, so we paired these enduring characters with one of our most sought-after classic flavors, Bahama Mama," said G Fuel CEO Bryan Crowley. "We're excited to power G Fuel fans' excellent adventures alongside Wyld Stallyns!"

