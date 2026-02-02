Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Garage Beer, jason kelce, Super Bowl 60, travis kelce

Garage Beer Made a "Big Game" Spot Starring Jason Kelce

Travis and Jason Kelce made an ad for their Garage Beer label, and have debuted it before the big game this Sunday. Here's a look!

Article Summary Travis and Jason Kelce launched a Garage Beer ad for the Big Game, premiering before Sunday’s broadcast.

The new spot, “The Brotherly Shovel,” pays tribute to classic beer ads with a fun, throwback style.

Jason Kelce and Super Bowl champ Beau Allen star in the ad, created on a Pennsylvania farm.

Garage Beer is known for creative marketing, teaming with horror artists and playful campaign concepts.

Garage Beer, the company that has taken the beer world by storm and is owned by Travis and Jason Kelce, has made a Big Game ad. No stranger to creative marketing, from oversized rakes to hold beer, to teaming with Goosebumps artist Tim Jacobus to bring a certain hockey mask-wearing killer face to face with Jason Kelce, the ad, titled The Brotherly Shovel, is a tribute to past Big Game ads of old that we just do not get anymore. Although guys, if you REALLY wanted to make this like the past, nobody would have seen it UNTIL it aired on the broadcast. But then, we wouldn't be showing it to you now…and I wouldn't be typing this…

Garage Beer Does Some Of The Best "Ads" You Will Ever See

"At the height of the year's chaos, we stopped joking (impossible, but we tried) and committed: we were making a [NOT ALLOWED TO SAY IT] commercial. Harking back to the glory days of beer ads, when things were simple and not generated by AI, we knew we had to make our dream a reality. We tracked down a farm in Conshohocken, PA, just outside of Philly, with the exact animals, props, and general scenery needed (manure and a very special miniature horse named Doug included). After those pieces fell into place, it was time for our cast and crew's creativity to shine. The spot stars Jason Kelce alongside former Philadelphia Eagles teammate and Super Bowl Champ Beau Allen, who is featured in all of our major spots from Brewmite to Thermal Buzz (Predator)."

I look forward to seeing what they do next. I think they need to go the 2000s comedy route, and do a tribute to American Pie or Wedding Crashers or The 40-Year-Old Virgin, some kind of tribute to the comedies that took over the box office in that time. I can picture Jason Kelce in a Garage Beer 40-Year-Old-Virgin tribute poster as I type this.

