General Mills Has Released Several Limited Halloween Monsters Treats

General Mills has brought back some old Halloween favorites, as well as a few new treats, as you can get your nerdy food crave on.

Getting your nerdy snacks on for Halloween, General Mills has released several new limited-time snacks featuring their monsters line. The company has taken some of the monster cereals you know and love from the breakfast table and thrown them into other treats for the next few weeks. We have a list of all the new goodies you can get your hands on below.

Lucky Charms Chocolate Halloween Cereal

General Mills is bringing a little extra magic to Halloween! As the first Lucky Charms Halloween cereal since 2006, the limited-edition cereal combines Chocolate Lucky Charms with a blend of Lucky's classic magical marshmallows and spooky-themed marshmallows, including a bat, ghost, blob and lightning bolt.

Carmella Creeper

A mix of all six Monsters Cereals flavors (Carmella Creeper, Frute Brute, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry and Yummy Mummy). To celebrate DJ Carmella's debut and go with the cereal, you can check out the new single, Monster Mash (Remix), on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube as well as MonstersCereal.com.

Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal

Get in the trick-or-treating spirit with this delicious Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal! Reese's Puffs is bringing back the fan-favorite limited-edition offering just in time for Halloween – featuring frightfully flavorful cereal pieces shaped like bats.

Pillsbury Fall Seasonal Dough

Your favorite fall shaped cookies are back with the return of Pumpkin and Ghost Pillsbury Fall Seasonal Doughs. No measuring or mixing is required with this easy and delicious Pillsbury cookie dough. Heat, place, and bake for delicious cookies in minutes. Safe to eat raw so you can enjoy our cookie dough before and after baking!

Glow in the Dark Tubes

Go-Gurt is returning to take Halloween to the next level—with glow-in-the-dark tubes! Simply charge up your tube by holding it close to light for 30 seconds, turn off the lights, and reveal hidden messages and pictures! For a limited time only, experience the festive and fun kid-approved glow technology!

Count Chocula Treat Bars Minis

Mini chocolatey cereal bar with marshmallows in 4 spooky pouch designs. Great for an after-school snack or your Halloween candy bowl!

Monster Mash Fruit-Flavored Snacks

Your favorite Monster Mash characters are coming together with all the flavors you love from the cereals now in fruit-flavored snacks. For a spookier snack this year, Carmella Creeper joins Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion. These fruit-flavored snacks are a boo-tastic addition to your candy bowl.

