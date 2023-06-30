Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Food, general mills, s'mores, snacks

General Mills Releases New Selection Of S'mores Snacks

Do you need the flavor of S'mores when playing a game or watching something at home? General Mills has launched a new line of snacks.

General Mills has some new snacks on the market for those looking for something sweet, as all of them have a S'mores flavor to them. The company has released several food products with the familiar flavor of chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows into several of their well-known products. As well as creating a few new items, like Betty Crocker recipes, that you can make yourself from their baking line. We have the full list of these items available right now if you're looking for some nerdy food to enjoy.

Lucky Charms S'mores: Who says you can't have s'mores for breakfast? Graham pieces, chocolatey cereal, and marshmallows give the classic cereal the perfect summer twist! With Lucky's magical stars, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and tasty red balloon marshmallows, this sweetened wheat-and-corn cereal will bring smiles to breakfast and snack time. Available at retailers nationwide for $5.69 (regular size) and $7.57 (family size)

Assemble your s'mores without the sticky fingers! This Chex Mix recipe is ready in 15 minutes and perfect for your backyard barbeque or movie night. Golden Grahams Soft Baked Oat bars: Perfect for when you want the delicious taste of s'mores while you're on the go, Golden Grahams Soft Baked Oat Bars are made with a combination of whole grain oats & wheat, marshmallows, chocolate chips, and chocolate icing. Available at retailers nationwide for $4.79 (6 count)

Annie's Organic Graham Sandwiches – S'mores: These indulgent snacks are the first of their kind in the category. The S'mores Graham Sandwich features marshmallow-flavored crème sandwiched between chocolate and honey grahams. Available now at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, and HEB for $5.99

