Ghost Announces Second Leg Of Skeletour US Tour Dates

Ghost has announced the second leg of their mega-popular Skeletour US tour dates, running in January and February of 2026

The tour follows their hit album Skeletá and first sold-out leg including a historic Madison Square Garden show.

Skeletour will be a phone-free concert experience using Yondr pouches for all audience members.

Presales are live now, with general on-sale beginning Friday for all newly announced Ghost tour dates.

Ghost is riding high right now, coming off the release of their latest album Skeletá , and the first leg of their Skeletour World Tour. This morning, they announced the second leg dates, which will run from the end of January to the end of February next year. The tour will kick off in Orlando on January 21 and wrap up with a highly anticipated date in Inglewood, CA, at the Intuit Dome. The tour has played many sold-out shows, and last weekend was in Mexico City, where the band taped two shows for a future concert film. You can see the full tour schedule down below. Presales started today, and general sales begin Friday. You can get more info here.

Ghost Continue Their Trek Across The US

Having sold half a million tickets and counting, the Skeletour World Tour continues a North American swing that included Ghost's historic first-ever sold-out headlining show at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 22nd. With Ghost and its melodramatic and surreal ritual experience in higher demand than ever, the Skeletour World Tour 2026 will further expand the Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock icons' community to attract their largest and most diverse audiences to date. From lifelong disciples to the curious uninitiated first-timers to the outcasts and others who find solace in it, all are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the enthralling Ghost ritual. Continuing a tradition that "demonstrated just how simple, and wonderful, a screenless concert can be" (Boston Globe), Skeletour World Tour 2026 will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times.

Wed Jan 21 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thu Jan 22 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Jan 24 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sun Jan 25 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Mon Jan 26 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wed Jan 28 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jan 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sat Jan 31 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 02 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Wed Feb 04 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Thu Feb 05 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Feb 07 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Tue Feb 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Feb 12 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Sat Feb 14 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Feb 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Fri Feb 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Feb 21 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mon Feb 23 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

