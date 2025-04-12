Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: ghost, Lachryma, Skeleta
Ghost Releases Video For New Single Lachryma, Album Out In Two Weeks
Watch the video for the latest single from Ghost, Lachryma, from their new album Skeleta, which will be released on April 25.
Article Summary
- Watch Ghost's new video for the single "Lachryma" featuring Papa V Perpetua.
- Ghost's album "Skeleta" drops April 25 with Skeleta-Eve Midnight Sales events.
- Experience Ghost's introspective lyrics in the band's sixth studio album.
- Grab tickets for Ghost's world tour, kicking off this April in the UK.
Ghost has released their second single off their new record, Skeleta. Titled "Lachryma", the song's video features the debut performance of Papa V Perpetua, the newest persona for founder and frontman Tobias Forge. This album and upcoming world tour will serve as his coronation, a massive deal for fans and the band, as each incarnation spells a reinvent of the band and its sound. This new single is one of the best examples I can think of to play for people new to the band, featuring soaring guitars, synths that would make any band from the 80s jealous, and Forge's distinct vocals and lyrics that set them apart from most modern rock outfits. The first single from the album, "Satanized", was released earlier this year. Their tour film Rite Here Rite Now is also available on digital and disc.
Ghost Will Play To Full Houses Every Night This Year
GHOST's sixth psalm, SKELETÁ, is its most unflinchingly introspective work to date. Where previous GHOST albums dealt largely with chronicling and/or observing outward-facing subject matter—such as IMPERA's meditations on the rise and fall of empires and its predecessor Prequelle's evocations of the ravages of era-defining plagues—SKELETA's lyrics render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror. The end result is a singular collection of timeless, universal sentiments, all filtered through a prism of a uniquely personal point of view. The physical manifestation of SKELETÁ will be heralded by the recently announced SKELETÁ-Eve Midnight Sales. Reclaim the night with your fellow GHOST faithful, as you celebrate the arrival of SKELETÁ at one of the many participating stores around the globe at midnight (local). Fans who purchase the new album at these ceremonies can have it marked with a Grucifix stamp, as they join GHOST in reviving and continuing the hallowed rock and roll tradition of the midnight mass sale.
Here are the dates for Ghost's world tour this year. Tickets are on sale now.
04/15/25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
04/16/25 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
04/19/25 – London, UK – The O2
04/20/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
04/22/25 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
04/23/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt
04/24/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
04/26/25 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
04/27/25 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole
04/29/25 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich
05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning
07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes