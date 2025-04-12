Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: ghost, Lachryma, Skeleta

Ghost Releases Video For New Single Lachryma, Album Out In Two Weeks

Watch the video for the latest single from Ghost, Lachryma, from their new album Skeleta, which will be released on April 25.

Ghost has released their second single off their new record, Skeleta. Titled "Lachryma", the song's video features the debut performance of Papa V Perpetua, the newest persona for founder and frontman Tobias Forge. This album and upcoming world tour will serve as his coronation, a massive deal for fans and the band, as each incarnation spells a reinvent of the band and its sound. This new single is one of the best examples I can think of to play for people new to the band, featuring soaring guitars, synths that would make any band from the 80s jealous, and Forge's distinct vocals and lyrics that set them apart from most modern rock outfits. The first single from the album, "Satanized", was released earlier this year. Their tour film Rite Here Rite Now is also available on digital and disc.

Ghost Will Play To Full Houses Every Night This Year

GHOST's sixth psalm, SKELETÁ, is its most unflinchingly introspective work to date. Where previous GHOST albums dealt largely with chronicling and/or observing outward-facing subject matter—such as IMPERA's meditations on the rise and fall of empires and its predecessor Prequelle's evocations of the ravages of era-defining plagues—SKELETA's lyrics render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror. The end result is a singular collection of timeless, universal sentiments, all filtered through a prism of a uniquely personal point of view. The physical manifestation of SKELETÁ will be heralded by the recently announced SKELETÁ-Eve Midnight Sales. Reclaim the night with your fellow GHOST faithful, as you celebrate the arrival of SKELETÁ at one of the many participating stores around the globe at midnight (local). Fans who purchase the new album at these ceremonies can have it marked with a Grucifix stamp, as they join GHOST in reviving and continuing the hallowed rock and roll tradition of the midnight mass sale.

Here are the dates for Ghost's world tour this year. Tickets are on sale now.

04/15/25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

04/16/25 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

04/19/25 – London, UK – The O2

04/20/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

04/22/25 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

04/23/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

04/24/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

04/26/25 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

04/27/25 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

04/29/25 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

