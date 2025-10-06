Posted in: Books, Pop Culture, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Random House Worlds, World of Warcraft: Midnight, World of Warcraft: Midnight - Blood Ties

World Of Warcraft: Midnight Prequel Novel Revealed

World Of Warcraft: Midnight is getting a prequel novel next month, as Blood Ties will provide a glimpse into some of the exploits to come

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight - Blood Ties prequel novel launches November 17, 2025 by Christie Golden

The story centers on Arator, son of Alleria Windrunner and Turalyon, as he faces lingering Legion threats

Arator, Alleria, and Turalyon unite to investigate mysterious demonic activities in a long-abandoned base

The novel explores family legacy, personal struggles, and the emergence of a new Legion enemy on Azeroth

Random House has announced a new World of Warcraft book based on the next expansion, as World of Warcraft: Midnight – Blood Ties arrives this November. Written by New York Times bestselling author Christie Golden, the book will provide a glimpse into the storylines leading up to the release, as fans will have a glimmer of what's about to happen. We have mroe details about the book here as it will be published on November 17, 2025.

World of Warcraft: Midnight – Blood Ties

Arator the Redeemer was born to heroism. The son of High Exarch Turalyon and the legendary Alleria Windrunner, Arator has long borne the weight and expectations of their legacy . . . a legacy he inherited as a babe, the day his parents disappeared through the Dark Portal. Alleria and Turalyon's journey took them farther afield than they'd intended. While their absence spanned mere decades on Azeroth, the heroes experienced a thousand years at war against the Burning Legion—a demonic army seeking the destruction of all worlds. When at last they reunited with their son, Arator was a man grown, pledged to the very order of paladins for which they had once fought. The Legion fell quickly in a decisive final battle, yet the millennium of distance between the family was less easily conquered.

Now, on the other side of recent events in Khaz Algar, Arator embarks on a new journey, investigating rumors of a strange glow emanating from the ruins of a long-abandoned Legion base. Turalyon and Alleria volunteer to assist, eager to eliminate their ancient enemy before it can threaten their world anew. As the family delves further into the mystery, Arator works to reconcile his parents' heroic legacy with the flawed people he has come to know. He sees both of his parents in himself: his father's high standards, his mother's intellect, their unwavering commitment to the defense of Azeroth. But Arator exists at the conflux of their greatest strengths and weaknesses—weaknesses that are revealed as the demonic threat proves to be a former lieutenant of the Burning Legion, intent on using Azeroth to launch a new campaign of destruction.

