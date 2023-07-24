Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, Keebler, looney tunes

Keebler Releases New Limited-Edition Looney Tunes Cookies

You can currently go snag some new Keebler cookies with a special limited-edition Looney Tunes design on them for a short time.

Keebler has released a brand new set of cookies on the market as they have created a special crossover with Looney Tunes for their Fudge Stripes brand. As you can see below, they have created a new set of cookie designs featuring several characters from the cartoon line, but they have also incorporated them with other WB properties, such as having Bugs Bunny dress up as Superman and Lola Bunny as Wonder Woman. We assume to be out and about for SDCC. The cookies will only be around for a limited time, as we have more info about them below.

The exclusive release is a fun take on Keebler's iconic Fudge Stripes, which feature a delectable coat of fudge drizzled on top of tasty shortbread cookies. Crafted by Ernie and the Elves, the new cookie innovation also features designs that mimic fan-favorite Looney Tunes characters in their iconic DC mashup. In addition to the limited-edition cookies, consumers can interact with Bugs Bunny™ and friends through the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party game on Keebler's Open for Magic digital hub, an online experience full of rotating family-friendly content, games, activities, and recipes for the whole family to enjoy. Keebler created its own version of the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party game, where players can fling characters from a slingshot across various decorated Warner Bros. backlots. To access the platform, consumers must scan the QR code on the packaging, where they'll be taken to the Open for Magic digital hub."

"As a brand, Keebler is all about creating magic for families, and what better way to do so than partnering with the renowned name in entertainment, Warner Bros.," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler. "We're honored to help celebrate this milestone by bringing nostalgia and fun to our beloved Fudge Stripes and continue to help create unforgettable memories for families this summer."

