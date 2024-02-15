Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, water

Liquid Death Announces New Electrolyte Death Dust

Liquid Death has a brand new item for sale in their shop, as they have released the new Electrolyte Death Dust to mix in their water.

Article Summary Liquid Death introduces Electrolyte Death Dust for their water.

New powder comes in three flavors: Mango, Lime, and Melon.

Death Dust is packed with vitamins and available in packs of twelve.

Proceeds benefit nonprofits fighting plastic pollution and water scarcity.

Liquid Death revealed a new product they have released today to compliment their line of waters, as they revealed the new electrolyte Death Dust. The shorthand to this is that these are mixing powders meant to be used in their still Mountain Water, providing the same three flavors they have had out for over a year in their sparkling water line. All you have to do is open a packet up, pour it into the can, mix it up, and you instantly have a flavored drink with five essential vitamins mixed in (C, B3, B5, B6, B12). You can buy them in a box of twelve, giving you four powers of each flavor: Mango, Lime, and Melon. Along with the announcement, the team put together another comedic trailer for the reveal, showing off that even zombies can enjoy a refreshing drink. Enjoy the trailer as the packs are officially available today.

Liquid Death Death Dust

Liquid Death is expanding its product lineup and entering a new category with the introduction of "Death Dust" – an electrolyte drink mix available in three flavors, including Severed Lime, Mango Chainsaw, and Convicted Melon. Death Dust helps you recover, whether that's from a long night out or a tough workout. You won't feel like a brain-dead, shriveled-up zombie anymore.

As one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic beverage brands of all time, Liquid Death is the first beverage company using comedy to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take the healthiest thing you can drink and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. A portion of Liquid Death's proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bringing clean drinking water to those in need.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!