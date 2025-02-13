Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: immersive theater, los angeles, Love Game, valentine's events

Love Game: Immersive Theater Experience Gives Delightful Romance

Love Game is a new immersive theater experience in Los Angeles from Last Call Theatre that delivers realistic, romantic improv performances.

Article Summary Experience romance at Love Game, an immersive theater show in LA by Last Call Theatre.

Audience members shape the story, creating matches among eight singles with improv performances.

Interactive elements like karaoke and one-on-one interactions make it engaging and fun.

Perfect for Valentine's season; Love Game offers genuine, energetic, and intimate storytelling.

Is your Valentine's season lacking romance and excitement? Dating apps might be a wash, but Last Call Theatre has something even better! Love Game is an interactive theater show set and performed in Los Angeles, themed around making matches, of course, for science.

Love Game is an immersive theater experience where you, as the audience, get to shape the story by interacting with the characters to make matches that hopefully last more than just the night. The premise of the show is that you, the audience, are research assistants brought in to help eight singles make matches and find their forever partners. Naturally, love does not always (or usually) follow science and logic, which could lead to a messy outcome that contradicts Dr. Moore's data and plans. Of course, this all depends on the trusty research assistants and the actors themselves, as the show is mostly improv.

The press preview performance offered many opportunities to experience the show and its multiple storylines, featuring a full cast of 10 actors, each with unique personas and storylines that feel genuine to reality. It doesn't shy away from the fact we're in Los Angeles, but it doesn't make it a constant reminder – it just adds to the honesty of the performance as a whole. The best art holds a mirror to ourselves and the shared human experience, and this show, from start to finish, is delightful, energetic, and intimate.

Interactive elements (including karaoke!) keep the audience engaged and active, both mentally and physically, with the actors guiding interactions and activities without it feeling forced or obvious. It can get a little overwhelming in the space at times, though the cast does a good job at breaking off into groups to facilitate scenes in smaller group settings.

Love Game is a queer romp through speed dating that is outgoing, wholesome, and even a little steamy, if that's how it's played. We are here to create lasting romantic connections, after all. Chaos marries with structure to create strategic storytelling, with clear influences in commedia dell'arte and classic theatrical comedies.

Creative lead and Director Michael DiNardo said of the show, "It's always wonderful seeing the audience take our show and breathe life into the story."

Structure-wise, each audience member is assigned to one of the cast members as the research group to assist in helping them find their perfect match. This creates ample opportunity for one-on-one interactions, as well as being able to observe the singles making connections and having candid moments of creating sparks and even falling in love.

"The way the audience was set up to participate with notes and profiles [of the characters]…makes it really rewarding to interact with the cast and invests you in their story, so you want a happy ending for them. However, that may look," said audience member Natasha.

If you're in the Los Angeles area this "season of love" and looking for something fun, interactive, and romantic to do that's different from the usual options, Love Game is absolutely the way to go. It's delightful, with honest performances, good drinks, fun vibes, and potentially several rewarding endings. Love Game runs February 13th – March 2nd, Thursdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 7 pm, with a Saturday performance on 2/15 at 7 pm at The Virgil (4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA {21+ with ID required}). Tickets are available via TicketLeap. Last Call Theatre and updates on their shows can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!