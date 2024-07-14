Posted in: Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Lucca Comics & Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d

Lucca Comics & Games 2024 Announces D&D Exhibition

Lucca Comics & Games 2024 will hold a special Dungeons & Dragons art exhibiton with over 100 original works on display.

Article Summary Lucca Comics & Games 2024 unveils "Gateway To Adventure: 50 Years Of D&D Art".

Exhibition to feature over 100 original D&D artworks at Chiesa dei Servi.

Curated by Jon Peterson and Jessica Lee Patterson with pieces from Koder Collection.

Event to honor D&D creators and showcase impact on gaming and popular culture.

Organizers behind Lucca Comics & Games 2024 have revealed a brand new exhibition to be shown at the event highlighting Dungeons & Dragons works. The exhibition will be called "Gateway To Adventure: 50 Years Of D&D Art" and will feature over 100 original pieces of artwork and other physical gems that have been a part of the TTRPG since 1974. Including this wonderful piece from Keith Parkinson, you see here from 1986. We have more info about it below, as it will be available to check out at the Chiesa dei Servi from October 26 until November 3, 2024.

Lucca Comics & Games 2024 – Gateway To Adventure: 50 Years Of D&D Art

The prestigious and sacred setting of the Chiesa dei Servi will host the exhibition with over 100 original works by artists who have shaped the history of D&D. The exhibit will be curated by Jon Peterson, one of the most authoritative historians of role-playing and wargaming, and art historian Jessica Lee Patterson. On display will be works from the Koder Collection, the world's most complete collection of artworks related to Dungeons & Dragons and fantasy games, assembled over more than two decades. The collection brings together original works of art, both conceptual art and published artworks, created over the last half-century with the aim of conserving them and, in the future, founding an institution that will make them accessible to the public, highlighting the impact that this type of art has on popular culture.

The Lucca exhibition will see more than 100 pieces on display, including original works, memorabilia, rare publications, and iconic objects. The retrospective will dive into the last fifty years of D&D art, showcasing how it has spread through society, forever influencing the worlds of gaming and literature and subsequently achieving a global impact. This will echo the famous "butterfly effect" which is the theme of Lucca Comics & Games 2024. Visitors will be guided on a journey from images of the first versions of the game to the most recent ones, including a series of important works by the "Four Horsemen" of D&D art: Jeff Easley, Larry Elmore, Clyde Caldwell, and Keith Parkinson. Among the artists featured in the exhibition are Todd Lockwood, Tim Hildebrandt, Brom, Wayne Reynolds, Robh Ruppel, Rick Berry, and many others. Alongside the works of these immortal masters are the symbolic objects of fifty years spent at the gaming table.

The exhibition will be dedicated both to Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, creators of D&D. The city of Lucca will also name one of the historic dungeons in homage to Gary Gygax, Dave Arneson, and Keith Parkinson, who passed away in 2005.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!