Metallica Announce New Album, Tour, Release New Single

Metallica, after months of rumors, announced a bevy of things today. Leading the charge is a new album, 72 Seasons. Their 11th studio album, it will consist of 12 tracks, including the lead single "LUX ÆTERNA," which was released everywhere earlier today. 72 Seasons was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich. Also announced were tour dates for 2023 and 2024, with each set of dates going for two nights, with each set featuring a different opening band and a different setlist. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on December 2nd. Below you can hear the new Metallica song and watch the new video.

Speaking on the title of the album, Hetfield had this to say: "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry." Here is the tracklist for the album:

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata

And here are the dates for 2023 and 2024. Portions of every ticket sold will be donated to the band's All Within My Hands charity. Note that they said these are the booked dates. Here's hoping they add more (Come to Cleveland, guys!):

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29, 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*

Friday, May 19, 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Friday, August 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Friday, September 20, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Friday, September 27, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City