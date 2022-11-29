Metallica Announce New Album, Tour, Release New Single
Metallica, after months of rumors, announced a bevy of things today. Leading the charge is a new album, 72 Seasons. Their 11th studio album, it will consist of 12 tracks, including the lead single "LUX ÆTERNA," which was released everywhere earlier today. 72 Seasons was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich. Also announced were tour dates for 2023 and 2024, with each set of dates going for two nights, with each set featuring a different opening band and a different setlist. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on December 2nd. Below you can hear the new Metallica song and watch the new video.
Metallica Is Back
Speaking on the title of the album, Hetfield had this to say: "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry." Here is the tracklist for the album:
72 Seasons
Shadows Follow
Screaming Suicide
Sleepwalk My Life Away
You Must Burn!
Lux Æterna
Crown of Barbed Wire
Chasing Light
If Darkness Had a Son
Too Far Gone?
Room of Mirrors
Inamorata
And here are the dates for 2023 and 2024. Portions of every ticket sold will be donated to the band's All Within My Hands charity. Note that they said these are the booked dates. Here's hoping they add more (Come to Cleveland, guys!):
METALLICA
M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024
Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, April 29, 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*
Friday, May 19, 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France
Friday, May 26 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion
Sunday, May 28 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion
Friday, June 16 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**
Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium
Friday, August 4, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 6, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Friday, August 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique
Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique
Friday, August 18, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Friday, August 25, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Friday, September 1, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Friday, November 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America's Center
Friday, November 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Friday, May 24 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion
Sunday, May 26 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion
Friday, June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium
Sunday, June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium
Friday, June 14 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium
Sunday, June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium
Friday, July 5 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy
Sunday, July 7 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy
Friday, July 12 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sunday, July 14 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Friday, August 2, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sunday, August 4, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
Friday, August 9, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Friday, August 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
Sunday, August 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium
Friday, August 23, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
Sunday, August 25, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
Friday, August 30, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sunday, September 1, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Friday, September 20, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 22, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
Friday, September 27, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 29, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City